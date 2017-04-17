× ‘Poison’ buys local golf cart before Van Andel Arena show

SAUGATUCK, Mich. – The band Poison is rocking the Van Andel Arena Monday night, but before they took the stage, they stopped in Saugatuck to pick up a golf cart.

The band stopped by Saugatuck Golf Carts to pick up a new ride.

Bill Wester, the owner of Saugatuck Golf Carts says the band signed some drum sticks and drum tops for employees and took pictures and that they were very nice.

The band is apparently using the golf cart for transportation between venues.