Police: 8-year-old suspect in toddler’s home day care death

Posted 11:21 AM, April 17, 2017, by , Updated at 11:31AM, April 17, 2017

Korey Brown

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — An 8-year-old is suspected in the death of a 1-year-old boy who was left unsupervised in a home day care in Michigan.

Muskegon Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis tells MLive.com for a story Monday that the toddler’s body was found concealed Friday morning in a bedroom. He says the primary witness is only 5 years old. He did not yet know a cause of death.

He said the 1-year-old had been crying and “the 8-year-old dealt with the baby crying.”

Bryanna Reasonover told FOX 17 Sunday night that she found her son’s body in a playpen when she went to pick up three children she had dropped off the previous night.

The 8-year-old was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

