Squirrelly activity reported at Metro Detroit home on Easter

OAK PARK, Mich– A family in Metro Detroit was forced to start their Easter egg hunt a bit early on Sunday, thanks to some anxious squirrels.

Pedro Kasperek says his wife, Alisha noticed the animals going after the eggs they set up for their daughters around the yard. The eggs were filled with things like jelly beans, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and coins.

Kasperek says the squirrels got to about 6 of the 30 eggs they hid for their girls, and that one the animals even seemed to taunt them by climbing up a tree with a jelly bean and then turning around to stare back at them.

Some of the pilfered eggs were found later on in neighbors’ yards.

Kasperek says the squirrels didn’t necessarily ruin their hunt, but just encouraged them to get outside sooner than they had planned.

At this point it’s unclear what the squirrels spent their coins on.