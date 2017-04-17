Student organization takes a stance for women’s health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A Grand Valley State University organization is taking a stance for women's health, collecting feminine hygiene products for women in need.

For National Public Health Week, the group filled more than two dozen boxes with tampons, panty liners and pads.

"What if it’s that time and you don’t have the supplies you need?" asked Samantha Radecki, the volunteer coordinator of the Public Health Society at GVSU. The group hopes to solve that problem with a menstrual hygiene product drive, to provide underprivileged women with products they need and often can't afford.

"We don’t have this conversation about menstrual health and hygiene tampons and pads," Radecki said. "We don’t even say those words."

Radecki added that her organization wanted to support an organization that does a lot in the community, which is why they chose The Red Project, a local organization that provides health resources, addresses accidental drug overdoses, and helps prevent the spread of diseases like HIV and hepatitis C.

"Access to menstrual hygiene products is a basic human right and a primary need, and that’s what we like to address here at the red project," Sarah Van Fleteren, a Red Project recovery coach.

Van Fleteren says the drive models efforts of The Red Project, offering women the tools they need to stay healthy.

"It feels good we’re able to give back and have so much student support," Radecki said.

GVSU's Public Health Society dropped off the items at The Red Project on Friday. From there, donations will go to the Grand Rapids Pride Center. If you want to help, you can drop off products at The Red Project at 401 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids.