× Suspects arrested after Easter morning standoff in Allegan County

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three people were taken into custody after a standoff on Easter morning in Allegan County.

Deputies were called to the home just before 10:00am in Otsego Township on reports of an armed, known felon inside a home and other people being inside in fear. Deputies used a public address system to try and talk the people out of the home. After a short time, two people came out and they were taken into custody. They told deputies there was a third person inside who did not want to come out, because he had outstanding warrants.

After more attempts, the Allegan County Tactical Team was called in. The suspect surrendered a short time later.

Deputies say they found a stolen firearm inside the residence.

The suspects’ names will be released after their arraignments.