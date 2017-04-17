Suspects arrested after Easter morning standoff in Allegan County

Posted 10:27 AM, April 17, 2017, by

Photo from Allegan Co. Sheriff

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three people were taken into custody after a standoff on Easter morning in Allegan County.

Deputies were called to the home just before 10:00am in Otsego Township on reports of an armed, known felon inside a home and other people being inside in fear.  Deputies used a public address system to try and talk the people out of the home. After a short time, two people came out and they were taken into custody. They told deputies there was a third person inside who did not want to come out, because he had outstanding warrants.

After more attempts, the Allegan County Tactical Team was called in.  The suspect surrendered a short time later.

Deputies say they found a stolen firearm inside the residence.

The suspects’ names will be released after their arraignments.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s