× Where there’s smoke, there’s fire: Home fire spotted from a distance

KALAMAZOO, Mich– A home fire was extinguished Monday morning, after a Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer spotted the incident from a distance.

The department says the officer was standing outside of Engine Station 7 on Parkview Drive around 9:45 a.m. when they spotted heavy smoke in the distance.

Upon further investigation, officials found a fully engulfed house fire in the 2400 block of Crest Drive. When crews arrived on scene of the single story home, they say flames were seen coming from all sides of the structure.

Officials say heavy smoke made it difficult for crews to enter the home, but eventually, they were able to extinguish that fire.

Investigators say nobody was home when the fire began and that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.