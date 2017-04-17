× Woman faces open murder after fatal stabbing at an Allendale mobile home park

ALLENDALE, Mich. — On Monday, Heather Marie McFerrin, 33, was charged with open murder following the death of Spencer Rauch over the weekend.

Authorities say he died from a single stab wound to the chest Saturday evening following an altercation with the suspect at an Allendale Township mobile home park. It’s not believed the pair had a domestic partnership, but the investigation was on going.

Loved ones told FOX 17. Rauch was trying to protect his nephew when he was killed.

McFerrin remains in jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-88-SIELNT.