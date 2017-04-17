Wyoming recycling company going for World Record

WYOMING, Mich. — More than 190 countries around the globe are preparing to celebrate our planet this Saturday with Earth Day. In West Michigan, one group isn’t just looking to celebrate, they’re going for a World Record.

Advanced Technology Recycling in Wyoming is going for two Guinness World Records attempts on Saturday.

“We currently hold one Guinness World Record, we’re attempting to break that one and two additional ones,” Brodie Ehresman, ATR National Business Development Manager tells FOX 17. “It’s for most consumer electronics recycled in 24 hours.”

On Saturday, Advanced Technology Recycling Facilities all over the country will attempt to collect one million pounds of e-waste, including ours here in West Michigan.

Ehresman explains, “What we would like everyone to do is to bring down their used electronics; that’s computers and printers and televisions and flat panels to our 3714 Jefferson location.”

The service is completely free and is a much better option than the trash bin. “Keeping material out of the landfill is one of the most important parts,” explains site manager, Maria Prindle. “You’ve got leaded glass, sometimes mercury, those type of things and we properly dispose of those items.”

Prindle and Ehresman say e-waste ending up in landfills spells trouble for the local environment. “Here in Michigan we don’t have a landfill ban, so consumers could throw things in the landfill,” Ehresman explains. “When the large tractors and other equipment run over the landfill, they smash these devices to make more room and then the lead and other contaminants leach into the landfill.”

For a list of what ATR recycles visit their website.