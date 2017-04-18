2 injured when motorcycle crashes into semi-truck

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured Tuesday after a motorcycle crashed into a semi-truck along I-94 in Calhoun County.

The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on westbound I-94 near 11 Mile Road.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says a 47-year-old Tecumseh man was entering the highway at 11 Mile when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the back of the semi-truck.

A 52-year-old female passenger on the motorcycle was seriously injured and taken to the hospital by helicopter, according to a release.

The motorcycle driver was also injured and hospitalized.

