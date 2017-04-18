× 2 women injured after utility pole breaks and falls

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich – A scary accident involving a tree branch and a utility pole has left two women hurt in Laketon Township, one of them critically.

Authorities in Muskegon County say they were called to the 2100 block of Whitehall Road for utility wires down on pedestrians around 3:00 p.m. Police and fire personnel arrived to find two women laying on the shoulder of the road with a downed utility pole near them.

Investigators determined a very large tree branch had fallen across nearby utility lines. The pressure snapped a nearby utility pole which fell down onto the two women. Investigators say it appears both women were walking northbound after apparently just visiting the nearby Dollar General store to the south.

The names of the victims in this accident haven’t been released at this writing.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.