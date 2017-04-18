City to release traffic stop data of the Grand Rapids Police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids will hold five community meetings tonight and tomorrow to discuss a study of race-based traffic stops by Grand Rapids Police.

The study is a follow up to a 2004 that was a recommendation submitted by City Manager Greg Sundstrom in January of 2015 to improve the relationship between the police and the community. The City Commission had approved 12 recommendations and nearly all of the other recommendations are complete, according to the city.

The results of the study will be presented at five town hall meetings. Residents are encouraged to attend one of the meetings to hear directly from the consulting firm that collected the data and will be presenting the results.

The meetings are:

Tuesday, April 18

5:30pm – LINC UP Gallery at 1167 Madison Ave. SE

7:30pm – The Edge Urban Fellowship at 735 Ritzema Ct. SW

Wednesday, April 19

4:00pm – Michigan First Credit Union at 1815 Breton Dr. SE

5:30pm – Rockford Construction at 601 First St. SW

7:30pm – GRPS University at 1400 Fuller Ave. NE

The city is also releasing the study to the media later this afternoon. We’ll have more details throughout the evening on FOX 17 News.