Deputies: Driver was ‘super drunk’ in wrong way fatal crash on U.S. 131

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office has completed its review of a wrong way crash along U.S. 131 in early March that killed three people, revealing one of the drivers involved was legally “super drunk” at the time of the crash.

The March 3 crash happened just north of Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township around 4:45 p.m. Investigators the day of the crash determined a Ford Fiesta had entered the highway at Stadium Drive heading north in the southbound lanes before colliding head-on with a pickup truck.

Autopsy results released on Tuesday reveal the at-fault driver of the Ford Fiesta, Mark Alan Witsaman, was operating his vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .21.

The legal limit for BAC for drivers in Michigan is .08.

Witsaman, 59, along with Elma Witsaman, 88, were both killed in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck, Victoria Mitchell, 57, of Kalamazoo, was also killed in the collision.