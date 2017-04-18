Facebook murder suspect recognized at McDonald’s after ordering McNuggets; employee alerted police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE, Pa. -- The man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting after video of the incident was posted on Facebook is dead following a brief pursuit in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, officers received a tip around 11 a.m. when Steve Stephens' vehicle was spotted at a McDonald's in Erie.

According to employees at the restaurant, Stephens ordered a 20-piece McNuggets and a large order of fries in the drive-thru. He was given his order of McNuggets, but employees tried to make him wait for his fries after one of the workers recognized him.

“But he just took his nuggets and said, ‘I have to go,’ and he drove off,” Henry Sayers, the restaurant’s manager, told the New York Times.

An employee at the restaurant immediately called 911.

Troopers in marked patrol cars initiated a pursuit that lasted two miles. Troopers attempted a PIT maneuver to disable Stephens' vehicle, and as it was spinning out of control, police say Stephens pulled a pistol and shot himself in the head.

A patrol trooper was not able to stop in time and slid into Stephens' vehicle. There were no injuries to law enforcement or members of the public.