Grandville teen with autism draws classmates to raise money for prom

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- A Kent County teen with autism is using his love of drawing to help get to prom this weekend. Allan Milton is a senior at Grandville High School and spends his lunch period drawing his classmates and taking donations to help buy his ticket to the dance. He didn't stop there.

It didn't take long for Milton to raise the $40 needed for his prom ticket. Since starting, he's helped pay for all of the other tickets in his class for kids with autism as well as their tuxedo rentals.

Eighteen-year-old Milton has turned his love of drawing into somewhat of a business.

"He loved to doodle and he loved to draw on the board and we noticed it was pretty good," said Dan Jakubowski, Milton's teacher. "We thought 'This is great,' and whenever we had kids come into the room, because we have some general education kids come in our room and help out, he would draw them and the kids were just ecstatic. They just loved it."

From there, they came up with the idea to take donations for his drawings to help Milton go to prom. He raised the $40 in no time, so he helped buy tickets for the four other guys in his class and rent their tuxedos.

"We have five seniors and all five of the kids can go to prom this year," said Jakubowski. "I can't wait to see them in their tuxes. They went to Men's Warehouse to try them on and they looked great."

Jakubowski says there's a line every day of students waiting to get their drawing done, and it doesn't just stop at fellow classmates.

"He's drawn me, he's drawn my dog, he's drawn me and other people in one picture," said senior Austin Dukesherer. "He's very talented."

Milton doesn't say much, but if you're lucky, you'll get your drawing done along with a song.

"I think it makes him feel really good about his talent that he has and it validates him as an artist," said Jakubowski. "You can see they love Allan, being with Allan and his personality. He's going to be very missed next year."

Allan will be attending prom this weekend along with his date and plans on wearing a black tuxedo with a green vest.