× Man pleads ‘no contest’ in fatal Wyoming hit and run

WYOMING, Mich. – A man has pleaded ‘no contest’ in a fatal crash that killed a Wyoming woman this past winter.

Austin Hill, 21, pleaded ‘no contest’ to Failing to Stop, when at fault, resulting in death, in the January 10 crash on 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming. Hill was driving a pick up truck with a snow plow when he struck Chelsea Crawford, 26, who was walking along the roadway.

Charges of being a 3rd time habitual offender were dropped in exchange for the plea. Hill will be sentenced on May 18.

The crash happened on the morning of January 10 and Hill’s truck wasn’t located until later that night. He was arrested the next day.