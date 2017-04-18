Man pleads ‘no contest’ in fatal Wyoming hit and run

Posted 4:07 PM, April 18, 2017, by

Austin Hill, video arraignment 1/13/17

WYOMING, Mich. – A man has pleaded ‘no contest’ in a fatal crash that killed a Wyoming woman this past winter.

Austin Hill, 21, pleaded ‘no contest’ to Failing to Stop, when at fault, resulting in death, in the January 10 crash on 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming.  Hill was driving a pick up truck with a snow plow when he struck Chelsea Crawford, 26, who was walking along the roadway.

Charges of being a 3rd time habitual offender were dropped in exchange for the plea.  Hill will be sentenced on May 18.

The crash happened on the morning of January 10 and Hill’s truck wasn’t located until later that night. He was arrested the next day.

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s