Morning Buzz: Tax Day Freebies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The deadline to file taxes is today!

If you haven’t filed or requested an extension, here are some things to keep in mind.

Make sure you proofread and check your math, verify your bank account info and social security number is correct, sign and date your tax return.

Not filling out any of those details can kick back your return and potentially make you late.

Next, the IRS wants you to file electronically. Tax software can flag potential errors, do the math, and prompt you for missing info.

Finally, select direct deposit to get your refund faster.

2. There are lots of freebies people can get their hands on today.

Bob Evans has a coupon online for 30 percent off your purchase.

Firehouse subs has a coupon on its website for a free medium sub with the purchase of another large or medium sub, chips, and drink, which lasts through Thursday.

For more freebies and deals, click here.

3. Rue 21 is closing nearly 400 stores nationwide and focusing more on online business.

For West Michigan, the one at Tanger Outlets in Byron Center, Centerpointe Mall in Grand Rapids, Riley Plaza in Holland and Maple Hill Pavilion in Kalamazoo.

It’s not clear when the stores will close, but the website is already promoting closing sales.

The company says the decision was “difficult but necessary,” but more than 700 locations in the U.S. will remain open.

4. The Kalamazoo Stamp Club is hosting their annual exhibition this weekend at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center.

The event will feature a special cancellation honoring the 100th anniversary of the United States entry into World War I.

There will also be over 30 stamp dealers from throughout the Midwest, plus a youth table with free stamp books and postage stamps. Entry to the show is free.

5. Poison, Tesla, and Def Leppard all rocked out at Van Andel Arena Monday night.

One of the bands is taking a piece of West Michigan on the road with them Tuesday Morning.

Like their song says, “don’t need nothing but a good time, and this golf cart.”

Poison stopped at Saugatuck Golf Carts and the owner posted pictures saying the band stopped in to pick up a cart. They also signed drum sticks for employees and even posed for a few pictures.