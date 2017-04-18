One-of-a-kind pottery pieces and more at West MI Potter’s Guild Spring Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a wealth of talent when it comes to those involved with the West Michigan Potter's Guild, and there's a chance to own one of the many unique art pieces made by these artists at their Spring Show and Sale.

Rita Shields, a professional potter, stopped by to show off some of the pottery that will be on display and for sale at the show.

The event will feature over 30 Michigan artists showing off one-of-a-kind pottery pieces like plates, pots, mugs, vases, jewelry and more.

The West Michigan Potter's Guild Spring Show and Sale will be happening on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be at the St. Nicholas Cultural Center on 2250 East Paris Southeast in Grand Rapids.

For more information on this event and vendors, visit their Facebook page..