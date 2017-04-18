Live – Update on search for Facebook murder suspect Steve Stevens

Share your story during ‘Story Slam’; event benefits Creative Youth Center

Posted 9:29 AM, April 18, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- The Grand Rapids Creative Youth Center is hosting it's Story Slam Tuesday, April 18, at the Pyramid Scheme.

It features true, personal stories from Grand Rapidians who will volunteer to stand up and tell personal stories around the theme “You Can’t Judge A Book By Its Cover.” It's modeled after NPR’s “Moth Story Hour.”

The goal of the event is to bring awareness and raise funds for the CYC.

Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

The event is for ages 21+

 

