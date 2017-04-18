UPDATE: $3,200 returned to family after year-and-a-half runaround

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- It's problem solved for a Comstock Park family who were out thousands of dollars after paying for new windows and installation in late 2015.

"I have a check from Steve Abdalla," Kristy Dyer said.

The Dyer family paid Steve Abdalla $3,200 in October 2015 for the purchase and installation of thirteen windows. However, they said he only partially installed one window in that year-and-a-half. The family said only two other windows arrived and are collecting dust. The Dyers said their calls to him went ignored. Otherwise, they got excuses when they did a get a response via text message.

"It hurts," Dyer previously stated.

Once she contacted the FOX 17 Problem Solvers things changed for the better. We called Abdalla and knocked on his door. While he refused an interview twice, he promised to return the money.

Within a week of airing the story, Dyer said Abdalla texted her Thursday and wanted to deliver a $3,200 check.

"At first, I wasn't sure if he was actually going to show up just because it's been, ya know, that pattern. But he did show up, and I was just so thankful that I reached out to you guys and that you were able to assist with that and that he followed through," Dyer said.

The Better Business Bureau suggests you don't pay more than half for a job upfront.

Dyer's husband said Abdalla was apologetic and seemed very sincere when he delivered the check to them Thursday. They've since successfully deposited it. It was a cashier's check.

They said the company All Weather Seal of West Michigan in Lowell reached out to them after the first story to help. Either way, the family got their money back and can now move forward on getting new windows.