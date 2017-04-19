Angry driver rams parking enforcement officer after getting a ticket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA JOLLA, Calif. - A California driver may face serious charges after a parking ticket sent him into a violent rage Wednesday, according to police.

The motorist is accused of ramming his car into a parking enforcement officer's vehicle during the altercation in San Diego's seaside community of La Jolla, according to KSWB.

The motorist was given a parking ticket at Prospect Street, near Eads Avenue, around noon, according to San Diego police. He then allegedly used his red convertible to knock over the small, three-wheeled police scooter before driving away, SDPD Officer Tony Martinez said.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, police said.

The driver, whose name was not released, reportedly went back with an attorney and met police a couple blocks from the crash scene to turn himself in.

The driver could be charged with a felony.