GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police say that they have found a body on Grand Rapids’ southwest side.

Police are investigating the scene at Front Avenue and Emperor Street SW. They tell us that a man’s body was found at about 12:20pm and the man’s face was bloody. The man’s death is being investigated as suspicious in nature, but may have died from natural causes.

