Driver hits Dept. of Public Services truck as crew repairs damaged sewer line

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — Police in Ottawa County say a man suffered multiple injuries after he failed to notice a road was closed, and crashed into a Ferrysburg Department of Public Services truck on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Van Wagoner near 174th in Ferrysburg. Police say Van Wagoner was closed due to sewer line repairs, and a Ferrysburg DPS crew was working to fix the issue. Daniel Rop, 54, failed to see the road closure, and did not notice the DPS truck with its orange flashing lights engaged. Officers say Rop crashed into the unoccupied truck, suffering head and leg injuries. He is expected to be okay.

Fortunately, the crew members were outside of the truck at the time of the crash.