Firefighters threaten to walk off the job if budget isn't approved

WALKERVILLE, Mich– Firefighters and medical responders from a community in Oceana County plan to quit their jobs if officials don’t approve a budget for the department to continue with its operations.

The Walkerville Area and Fire Rescue is operated by the fire authority which is collectively run by the Village of Walkerville along with Leavitt, Colfax and Elbridge Townships.

The department’s budget year begins on March 31st, but so far, a new one hasn’t been adopted.

The Oceana County Press reports the department’s Administrator, Jerry Frick has been the target of accusations regarding the budget, including the purchase of a washer and dryer for the crew’s turnout gear. The Press reports a ‘misappropriation of funds’ was cited, but says Frick was able to secure a $18,500 for the purchase.

The department is standing by Frick, saying the claims are unfounded.

The Press reports that Leavitt Township Supervisor Richard Kolbe has resigned amidst the budget controversy.

A meeting regarding the budget will be held this Saturday at Elbridge Township Hall at 9 a.m.

Walkerville Area and Fire Rescue covers a 130-mile radius in Oceana County.