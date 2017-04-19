Grand Rapids Police: Body found at Highland Park

Posted 3:10 PM, April 19, 2017, by , Updated at 03:37PM, April 19, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a body was found Wednesday at Highland Park.

Police were called to the area at about 1:48 p.m. after a man found the body in a marshy pond area at the park.

Police said the body had been there for some time and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.  The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene and will update it as more information becomes available.

