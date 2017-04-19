Morning Buzz: Color-changing Unicorn Frappuccino

1. The Grand Opening for the new Mary Jane Dockeray Visitor Center at Blandford Nature Center is happening on Saturday.

The new visitor center is named after the nature center’s founder, who recently celebrated her 90th birthday in the new auditorium.

The visitor center is an 11,000 square-food, leed-certified addition to the nature center.

It has a lobby, auditorium, outdoor amphitheater and an upgraded wildlife education center.

2. A community dinner will be held to raise money for God’s Kitchen in Battle Creek on Tuesday.

Along with dinner, special guest Matt Giraud will make an appearance. He’s a Kalamazoo native, Western Michigan University graduate and gained national attention during season eight of “American Idol.”

The menu will consist of barbecue chicken and ribs, baked beans, corn-on-the-cob, macaroni salad, dinner rolls and punch.

The event will be held on Tuesday, April 25 at Lakeview High School at 5:30 p.m.

3. Walmart is pulling out the punches, fighting back against Amazon and other online sellers.

They’re offering discounts on thousands of items ordered online if shoppers will pick them up at their nearest store.

The discounts are available exclusively online for roughly 10,000 items ranging from car seats to TV’s.

The selection will grow to more than one million items by the end of June.

4. Snapchat just launched new, 3D filters.

The new feature adds things like sparkling rainbows, fields of flowers, and text phrases to dress up pictures and videos.

Snapchat first introduced filters, which it refers to as lenses, about 18 months ago.

Adding animal ears, flower crowns, and puking rainbows to media files begame popular among users.

The company is worth about $23 billion.

5. Instead of grabbing a regular morning coffee, try the new Unicorn Frappuccino from Starbucks.

The company says the drink was inspired by the online trend of multicolored, unicorn themed food.

It starts off as purple with blue swirls, with a sweet and fruity taste. Then it changes to pink and tart when it’s stirred together.

A tall order is about 280 calories.

It’ll be available at Starbucks until Sunday, April 23.