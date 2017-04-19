Police: Up to 20 shots fired into Grand Rapids home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Up to 20 shots were fired into an occupied home in northwest Grand Rapids Wednesday night, according to reports made to police.

Grand Rapids police are investigating a drive-by shooting happening near Douglas and Pine. It happened just before 9:45 p.m.

Police say no one was hurt by the gunfire.

There is no description available yet of a suspect vehicle, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Grand Rapids police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.