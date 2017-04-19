Shed that doubled as woodworking side business destroyed in fire

Posted 5:55 AM, April 19, 2017

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A homeowner says he lost more than a work shed in a fire early Wednesday morning — he lost a side woodworking business, as well as a boat.

A driver passing by reported a possible fire on Moe Road near 108th Street in Thornapple Township in Barry County.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a shed/outbuilding completely engulfed in flames.  The structure burned to the ground.

We caught up with the homeowner, who says that in addition to the losing the building, he lost his woodworking side project and a small boat. He estimates the total loss to be upwards of $50,000.

It is not clear what caused the fire.

 

