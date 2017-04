Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Michiana Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding two people who may be cloning credit cards.

A St. Joseph resident reported their identity was stolen in late March. Their credit card was used by two unknown suspects at Walmart stores around West Michigan.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP or online at MichianaCrimeStoppers.com or through their app.