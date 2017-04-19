× Who’s the ‘Top Dog’ in Ottawa County?

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich- If you live in Ottawa County and think your dog should be famous, here’s your chance.

The Ottawa County Treasurer’s Office is holding its annual ‘Top Dog‘ contest.

Pet owners can upload photos of their dogs through April 30th. Voting begins May 1st and runs through the 15th.

There are two categories this year: Top Dog and Twinning, which is new this time around and focuses on owners and pets who look alike.

More than $500 in gift cards and prizes are up for grabs. Prizes will be awarded to the top three vote-getters, as well a staff pick, and a winner chosen at random.

Those interested in entering will need to provide their dog’s license number and expiration date.