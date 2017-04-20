2 officers shot in Seattle, location of gunman unclear

SEATTLE (AP) — Two Seattle police officers were shot Thursday while responding to a downtown robbery, authorities said. The location of the gunman was unclear.

Chief Kathleen O’Toole told reporters the injuries to the officers were believed to be minor.

Police cruisers flooded the area, closing streets, and officers warned people to stay away.

“We’ve got the doors locked, and the cops are all around us,” said Cindi Raykovich, co-owner of a nearby running shoe store. “They want us to stay in the back room. When we walk out front, there’s a guy standing out front who points at us and tells us to go back.”

The department disclosed the shooting on its Twitter feed at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday, saying the robbery had been reported near the waterfront, several blocks south of Pike Place Market.

Brad Clough, who works at a bicycle repair shop in the area, said he heard sirens and saw at least several dozen police officers converge on the scene.

“Wow. This is real,” he said, describing SWAT officers racing down the street.