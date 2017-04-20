ArtPrize 9 shaking up voting structure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize 9 is shaking up how the winners are chosen.

The announcement was made after ArtPrize revealed the design for its ninth annual event. Organizers say they’re blending critical and popular opinions this year.

Here’s how it works: there are still two rounds of voting. The first round will narrow all the artist entries into two sets of finalists: 20 decided by the public vote, another 20 decided by an expert jury. From there, the distinction between the two will be removed, and the public and experts will be able to consider all 40 entries for awards.

Registration for this year’s art competition ends June 8, the actual event starting September 20.