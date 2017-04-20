Columbine High School shooting – 18 years ago today

Posted 12:06 PM, April 20, 2017, by

Littleton residents gather at the Clemment Park memorial 24 April 1999. The memorial pays respects to twelve students and one teacher who died at Columbine High School compound following a shooting by two students 20 April 1999. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Mark LEFFINGWELL / AFP / MARK LEFFINGWELL

 

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Thursday marks 18 years since the Columbine High School shooting.

On April 20, 1999, two students went on a shooting spree, killing 13 people — 12 students and a teacher — and wounding 21 others before turning their guns on themselves.

The crime still stands as the worst high school shooting in U.S. history and prompted national debate on several issues, including school safety.

This year’s graduating class comes 18 years later. They either weren’t born yet or were just infants when the shooting happened.

Those who died were Cassie Bernall, 17; Steven Curnow, 14; Corey Depooter, 17; Kelly Fleming, 16; Matthew Kechter, 16; Daniel Mauser, 15; Daniel Rohrbough, 15; Rachel Scott, 17; Isaiah Shoels, 18; John Tomlin, 16; Lauren Townsend, 18; Kyle Valasquez, 16; William “Dave” Sanders, 47.

As usual, Columbine High School will not have a class day. Students and staff will mark the anniversary through community service projects and a ceremony before the school’s baseball game.

If anyone feels they are in danger at school, they should speak out through Safe2Tell.org.

