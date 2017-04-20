× Detroit water department starts delinquent account shutoffs

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit water department has started shutting off water service to some of nearly 18,000 residential customers with delinquent accounts.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department says shutoffs resumed Wednesday after notices went out 10 days earlier to those affected. The department has payment and assistance plans to help those with delinquent accounts avoid losing service.

Department Director Gary Brown tells the Detroit Free Press the department expects most to attempt to make arrangements. He says everyone “has a path to not have service interruption.”

The Detroit News reports the department says the number facing shutoffs is down from 24,000 last April and about 40,000 in April 2014. The department in 2014 disconnected service to more than 30,000 customers due to unpaid bills, prompting protests over its actions.