Fox News Channel programming changes after Bill O'Reilly's departure

(Fox News) – In the wake of Bill O’Reilly’s departure, Fox News Channel will introduce a new evening and prime time lineup that promises exciting guests, lively debate and compelling news coverage.

“The Factor” will continue for the remainder of this week at 8 p.m., with guest hosts Dana Perino Wednesday and Thursday night, and Greg Gutfeld on Friday night.

Beginning Monday, April 24, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” will take over the 8 p.m. timeslot, broadcasting live from the Washington, DC bureau of The Fox News Channel. Additionally, “The Five” move into the 9 p.m. timeslot, starting Monday.

New programming and debut dates are as follows, with all times Eastern:

· 5 p.m. — A one-hour program hosted by Eric Bolling will debut on Monday, May 1. For the week of April 24-28, “Special Report with Bret Baier” will fill the 5-7 p.m. timeslot.

· 7 p.m. — “The Story with Martha MacCallum” airs live, debuting on Monday, May 1. MacCallum will continue anchoring “The First 100 Days” through April 28

· 8 p.m. – “Tucker Carlson Tonight”

· 9 p.m. — “The Five” airs live with co-hosts Kimberly Guilfoyle, Dana Perino, Bob Beckel, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters and Juan Williams

· 10 p.m. – “Hannity” remains in its current timeslot, hosted by Sean Hannity