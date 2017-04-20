× High winds hammer West Michigan

West Michigan – A line of quick moving thunderstorms brought damaging winds to parts of the area early this morning.

The thunderstorms, which formed over Wisconsin Wednesday evening, raced across Lake Michigan and moved onshore around 4 a.m. Lots of lightning and heavy rain accompanied the storms along with high winds.

High wind and damage reports occurred all the way from Manistee southward to around Holland. The top wind gusts recorded was 65 mph at Ludington in Mason County.