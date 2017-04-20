× Lowell Police Chief on leave for possible misconduct

LOWELL, Mich. – The Lowell Police Chief has been placed on administrative leave for possible misconduct, according to the city manager.

Chief Steve Bukala was put on paid administrative leave on Monday, according to Mike Burns, the Lowell City Manager. Burns tells FOX 17 that Sergeant Christopher Hurst has been acting as chief while Bukala is on leave.

Burns tells us that he received credible information about possible misconduct by Bukala. Bukala will be on leave while the investigation takes place.

Michael Dupre is speaking to the city manager Thursday night and we’ll have more on later editions of FOX 17 News.