March of Dimes raising money for premature babies like Grae

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Michigan is getting ready to walk and raise money for premie babies at the March for Babies walking fundraisers.

The March of Dime's goal is to improve the Health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature births, and infant mortality.

Each year they ask for the community's help with their annual walk, and the goal for this year is $300,000.

The Cameron Family shared their story with the Morning Mix, and how they've personally benefited from the March of Dimes.

Alyson Cameron was 26 weeks pregnant when she discovered her plan of care and her pregnancy would change.

She had a condition called gestational hypertension, for which there was no cure. After discussing her condition with doctors, the goal was to manage the disease long enough for her baby to develop for as long as possible before her organs showed signs of damage.

Doctors would save her life by delivering her baby, Grae, then spend months saving his. Grae was born at 29-weeks via c-section and weighted 2 pounds and 2 ounces, and was immediately taken to the NICU.

After 61 days in the NICU, Grae was able to go home with his parents. Today, he is over one-year-old and happily living his life with his mom, dad, and older brother.

Grae is also the ambassador for this year's March for Babies campaign and fundraiser.

The West Michigan walks for March for Babies will be happening at the following locations:

Grand Rapids- April 29, Farmers Insurance Campus, 5600 Beechtree Lane, Calidonia

Kalamazoo- April 30, Celery Flats Interpretive Center, 7335 Garden Lane, Kalamazoo

Muskegon- May 6, Heritage Landing, 1051 7th Street, Muskegon

Battle Creek- May 7, Binder Park Zoo, 7400 Division Drive, Battle Creek

For more details on when and where these walks will take place, visit marchforbabies.org.