More than 100 cats removed from Calhoun County home

ATHENS, Mich– A search warrant executed on a home in Calhoun County on Thursday revealed more than 100 cats living inside.

The discovery off South Avenue A was made by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Animal Control Division and Battle Creek Police Department Animal Control Division as part of an animal cruelty and neglect investigation.

Investigators say the 113 cats were in various health conditions and taken to the Battle Creek Animal Shelter.

Due to the high levels of ammonia in the home, the residence was deemed uninhabitable. The Athens Township Fire Department was called in to conduct an air quality test. Investigators say a gas detector found decreased oxygen levels and increased methane in the home, which promoted an overnight evacuation.

Investigators say the homeowner, a 64-year-old woman, was on scene and is cooperating with officials.

The case remains under investigation and officials say charges are being sought against the homeowner.