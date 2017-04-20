Photographer documents last days of West Michigan cancer patient

HOLLAND, Mich. – A West Michigan photographer is sharing her photos of the last days of a West Michigan man who died after a long battle with cancer.

Samantha Overway documented Jamie Trolard’s last days after a three-year battle with cancer. Trolard died Tuesday morning. Last week, the Trolard’s went to prom for the first time.

Overway says that Jamie and Tina Trolard asked her to share these images in the hopes of helping others struggling with the same thing and to raise awareness of the harsh reality of cancer.