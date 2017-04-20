× Police department sets trap for high drivers on 4/20

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich– The Bath Township Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday to share a bit of a joke while reminding people about the dangers of driving high.

The department posted a photo of what they called a 4/20 trap, complete with snacks and a cardboard box, saying they’ll be out looking for people driving under the influence.

The department says its aware of what 4/20 is and while many people are pro-marijuana, Bath Township Police say legalization is not within their powers.

April 20th, or 4/20, is known by many as “Weed Day” because the date corresponds with a numerical code for marijuana. Many people also use this day to push for legalization of the drug.

This isn’t the first time the Bath Township Police Department has made a comedic post on social media. Earlier this month, they posted a video of their officers pulling an April Fool’s joke on the East Lansing Police Department.