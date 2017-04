× Police: Man found dead in SW Grand Rapids died from gunshot wound

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police have determined that the man found dead on the SW side of Grand Rapids died from a gunshot wound.

The 54-year-old man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of Letellier SW. Police say he had blood on his face. ┬áThe cause of the man’s death is a homicide.

The man’s identity has not yet been revealed, pending notification of his family.