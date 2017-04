Police seek tips to ID body found in Highland Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are still working to identify a man whose body was found Wednesday in Highland Park.

Capt. Eric Payne with GRPD said the body found in a marshy pond area at the park had been there “for some time.”

Police say the man has the letters “JR” tattooed on his right upper arm. ┬áHis race is unclear, according to a release. No other information about the man’s identity was available.

Police were called to the area just before 2 p.m. Wednesday after a man found the body.

The victim’s autopsy is inconclusive pending toxicology results.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact them at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.