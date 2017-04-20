Police seek tips to ID body found in Highland Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are still working to identify a man whose body was found Wednesday in Highland Park.

Capt. Eric Payne with GRPD said the body found in a marshy pond area at the park had been there “for some time.”

Police say the man has the letters “JR” tattooed on his right upper arm. His race is unclear, according to a release. No other information about the man’s identity was available.

Police were called to the area just before 2 p.m. Wednesday after a man found the body.

The victim’s autopsy is inconclusive pending toxicology results.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact them at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.