Sabres clean house by firing GM Murray and coach Bylsma

Posted 10:58 AM, April 20, 2017, by

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Dan Bylsma of the Buffalo Sabres watches from the bench during the second period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on February 26, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have fired general manager Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma after the youthful team missed the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season.

Owner Terry Pegula made the announcement Thursday after spending the past two days holding season-ending meetings with Murray.

Murray had completed his third full season as GM, and was responsible for overseeing a top-to-bottom rebuilding project in Buffalo. Bylsma completed his second season.

After finishing 35-36-11 last season, the Sabres took a step back this past year. They went 33-37-12 and finished last in the Atlantic Division standings.

