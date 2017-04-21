1 seriously injured after van and semi-truck crash

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 52-year-old Hamilton man was seriously injured Friday when the van he was driving crashed into a semi-truck.

The crash was reported at about 11:26 a.m. on 24th Avenue near Ottogan Street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving southbound on 24th Avenue when he crossed the center line and crashed his vehicle into a semi-truck. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 46-year-old Bellevue man, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.