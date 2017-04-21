× Body camera video released showing police incident with Grand Rapids teens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Police Department has released body camera video from two officers from an incident that has sparked discussion of police relations in the community.

The incident happened March 24 when five boys ages 12 to 14 were walking home from the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Division Avenue after playing basketball when they were stopped by police. They allegedly matched a description given by a witness that believed he ha had seen one of them with a gun.

Grand Rapids Police approached the teens with guns drawn, ordering them to the ground, searching them one by one and cuffing and apprehending two of the boys. Grand Rapids Police say the officers did nothing wrong and were following protocol.

When no gun was found, the boys were released to their parents with a full explanation of what happened. Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky met with the teens and their parents to explain the policy and discuss any of their concerns.

Rahinsky apologized publicly at a city commission meeting, but the police unions said that police policy was not going to change.

Rahinsky held public office hours Friday for any resident who wanted to discuss police issues. FOX 17 visited the chief as well and we’ll have more, including the video, on FOX 17 News starting at 4:00pm.