Deputies seek help identifying Oceana Co. larceny suspect

OCEANA, Co. – Michigan State Police need your help identifying the suspect caught in these surveillance images who is wanted in connection to a larceny that took place in Shelby Township.

The attached photographs are of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

If anyone knows the identity of the suspect, please contact Trooper Beck at the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231)873-2171 extension 0212 by email at beckt4@michgan.gov.