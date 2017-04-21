Friday Funnies: Davis offers dating advice (kind of)
-
Friday Funnies: Davis has had enough
-
Fox News picks Tucker Carlson to take over for Megyn Kelly
-
Friday Funnies: Davis visits Biggby for Valentine’s Day
-
Friday Funnies: There was a reason we showed Davis`s legs, but we can`t remember it
-
Friday Funnies: Davis teaches Deanna how to change a tire
-
-
Sean Spicer reacts to Melissa McCarthy’s impression on ‘Saturday Night Live’
-
Adult Swaddling with Floor Director Mike Davis
-
Belding High School teacher and athletic trainer surprised with statewide, national recognition
-
One of two Ohio nightclub shooting suspects expected in court
-
Lawmakers move to have employers help pay student loans
-
-
Mike Davis shaves head for St. Baldrick’s childhood cancer research; donate here
-
The Great FOX 17 Morning News Milking Wars!
-
Holland superintendent sees backlash over immigrant comments