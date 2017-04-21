Grand Rapids kids tell leaders about racial equality in the city

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Mayor's Youth Council and Our Community's Children hosted a forum Friday called "Kid-Speak 2017: Colorblind" at City Hall.

The forum gives young people the chance to testify in front of city leaders, school officials and community leaders about how they believe the city can become more racially equitable.

Other topics that have been discussed include after school programs, youth employment and nature.

About 30 students from a number of different schools participated Friday.

 

 

