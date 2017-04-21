Grand Rapids police chief opens office doors to the public
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Grand Rapids Police Chief Dave Rahinsky is opening his office doors to the public.
It’s the latest in the department’s ongoing efforts to enlarge the pathways of communication between police and the community.
Open office hours are from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Friday, April 21.
Parking will be validated for those who use any city ramp or lot.
Old Bob
I can express my opinion right here. Enforce the laws as written. Go back to stop and frisk. No one cares if a few people feel they are being discriminated against, except them and they have been crying discriminated for years. No matter what the city does they will still be crying discriminated years from now.