× Grand Rapids police chief opens office doors to the public

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Grand Rapids Police Chief Dave Rahinsky is opening his office doors to the public.

It’s the latest in the department’s ongoing efforts to enlarge the pathways of communication between police and the community.

Open office hours are from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Friday, April 21.

Parking will be validated for those who use any city ramp or lot.