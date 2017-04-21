× Health warning after local physician caught performing liposuction in pole barn

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich – The Allegan County Health Department has issued a health alert after learning of a law enforcement investigation involving a local physician performing liposuction surgery in a pole barn along 114th Avenue in Glenn.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department alerted the health department of the situation on Friday. A police report received by the health department expressed concern that appropriate Biohazard Standards may not have been followed at that location.

The building where the surgery is said to have happened does not have a certificate of occupancy and is not approved for any business activities. The health department says a complaint has been formally filed with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

In a press release, Allegan County Health Officer Angelique Joynes, MPH, RN advises, “If you have had surgery at this site and have any signs of infection such as fever, redness, and swelling to seek immediate medical care.”

This is a developing story.